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New step in Saudi-Canada relations

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Shafaqna English- A formal meeting took place in Jeddah on Thursday(9 Jul 2026) between Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Talks focused on developments at both the regional and international levels, along with the initiatives underway in response to these developments.

The two sides examined the state of bilateral ties and potential avenues for expanding cooperation in a wide range of fields. The office of Prime Minister Carney had earlier said the talks would focus on bilateral relations, particularly in the areas of energy, critical minerals, investment, infrastructure, cutting-edge technologies, and defense cooperation.

Source: Aawsat

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