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China sets fresh record in producer inflation

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Shafaqna English- In June, China’s factory-gate inflation reached its highest point in four years, heightening pressure on industrial firms’ earnings, since sluggish domestic consumption is curbing their pricing power.

China is experiencing a dual-track economy: an AI-fueled export boom is supporting advanced manufacturing, but weak spending by households, lackluster investment, and the real estate downturn are stifling domestic growth.

Official figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday(9 Jul 2026) showed that the producer price index climbed 4.1% from a year earlier in June, the largest increase since July 2022. This matched Reuters poll expectations and marked the fourth monthly gain in a row.

Source: Aawsat

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