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France edged past Morocco with 2–0 victory

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Shafaqna English- Despite failing to convert a penalty, Kylian Mbappé redeemed himself with a brilliant curled goal just past the hour mark, helping France secure a 2–0 victory over Morocco and seal their place in the World Cup semi-finals.

At just 27, Mbappé became the youngest player ever to reach 20 World Cup appearances, and he marked the milestone with his 20th goal in the tournament—a curling strike from inside the box. Six minutes later, Ousmane Dembélé fired in a low drive to make it 2–0, setting up a semi-final clash with either Belgium or Spain.

Source: Reuters

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