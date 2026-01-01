Similar challenge, different decision

Shafaqna English- FIFA’s approach to two red-card incidents at the World Cup came under fresh criticism on Thursday(9 Jul 2026), after England’s Jarell Quansah received a two-game ban, while American striker Folarin Balogun escaped immediate punishment for a comparable challenge. The situation has left retired referees from international football unable to square the two decisions with each other.

The England defender was sent off in the last-16 victory over Mexico, with video review concluding that his studs-up sliding tackle constituted serious foul play. Later, a two-match suspension was imposed, and the FA stated that they had no grounds to contest it.

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