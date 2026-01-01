Messi’s unifying message echoed in church

Shafaqna English- On Thursday(9 Jul 2026), the words of Lionel Messi reverberated throughout Buenos Aires Cathedral, as Archbishop Jorge Garcia Cuerva quoted the Argentine captain during an Independence Day Mass, with the national squad gearing up for a World Cup quarter-final clash against Switzerland.

The archbishop turned to Messi’s post-victory message from Qatar 2022 as a rallying cry for togetherness in a service that was also graced by the presence of President Javier Milei.

Messi stated: “If we Argentines stand together and battle as one, we are capable of reaching any goal we pursue.”

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