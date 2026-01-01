Typhoon Bavi hits Japan

Shafaqna English- On Friday(10 Jul 2026), a massive and intense typhoon closed in on a remote island group in southwestern Japan, leading authorities to issue warnings about fierce winds, heavy downpours, mudslides, and flooding — with the potential to become the area’s most severe storm in years.

At dawn on Friday, Typhoon Bavi was approaching the remote Sakishima Islands near Taiwan, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 162 km/h (100 mph), leading local residents to tape up their windows and hang windproof covers across their homes and shops as a precaution.

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