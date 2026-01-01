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Chipmakers spearhead Asian stock rally

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Shafaqna English- Asian stocks posted strong gains on Friday(10 Jul 2026), with chipmakers and artificial intelligence firms leading the charge, as investors shrugged off the escalating tit-for-tat hostilities between the U.S. and Iran, while all eyes were fixed on the highly anticipated U.S. stock market listing of South Korean chip giant SK Hynix.

Although the fresh round of mutual attacks has further weakened the already delicate three-week-old ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, markets have largely taken Middle Eastern developments in their stride — though oil prices and their potential inflationary effects are once again drawing investors’ attention.

Source: Reuters

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