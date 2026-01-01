Japan’s new plan to support yen

Shafaqna English- Friday(10 Jul 2026) saw a bounce in the yen after news broke that Japan is planning to encourage its pension funds to raise their holdings of domestic financial assets — a move that analysts believe could lend stronger support to the weakened currency than intervention would.

According to Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama, the government is pursuing policies that would see the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), among the largest such funds globally, make “substantially greater investments in Japanese financial assets.”

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