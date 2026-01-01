US central bank sets up new task forces

Shafaqna English- Kevin Warsh, the head of the Federal Reserve, has selected a wide-ranging and intellectually varied group of economists and former central banking officials to supervise the five task forces he is creating for a comprehensive review of the U.S. central bank’s activities — addressing both technical matters such as balance sheet management and forward-looking issues like the influence of artificial intelligence.

The task forces were unveiled by Warsh at a press conference after his first policy meeting as Federal Reserve chief, which took place on June 16-17.

www.shafaqna.com