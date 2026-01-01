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Impact of US sanctions on Swedish automaker

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Shafaqna English- On Thursday(9 Jul 2026), Sweden’s Polestar announced a 4% decline in its quarterly sales volumes, just weeks after a ban that will effectively exclude the electric vehicle manufacturer from the U.S. market starting with the 2027 model year. The company’s stock dropped by more than 3%.

In the past month, Polestar was the first carmaker forced out of the U.S. as part of Washington’s broader effort to restrict Chinese-linked vehicles. It failed to receive authorization under the Connected Vehicles Rule, while Volvo Cars — despite also being predominantly owned by China’s Geely — was granted approval.

Source: Reuters

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