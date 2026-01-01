Banks earn higher fees compared to IPOs

Shafaqna English- Nearly $260 million in fees went to the international investment banks and brokerages that led SK Hynix’s huge share offering — a significant boost for the industry, which had secured just $500 million from SpaceX’s record-breaking sale last month.

According to SK Hynix’s regulatory filings, the fees represent about 0.97% of the total funds raised, which means that the bankers earned a higher percentage of the deal value than those involved in SpaceX’s initial public offering.

For the $75 billion IPO, SpaceX’s bankers received 0.67%, or $500 million — a deal that eclipsed both the prior record held by Saudi Aramco from 2019 and SK Hynix’s U.S. listing this week.

www.shafaqna.com