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Northern Ireland sees surge in sectarian unrest

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Shafaqna English- On Thursday(9 Jul 2026) night, a replica of a mosque that had been placed on a bonfire in a pro-British town near Belfast was set ablaze, before police could intervene to remove what they termed a “hate display” that had drawn condemnation from politicians across the region.

In the British region, bonfires are ignited on the eve of July 12 festivities, predominantly in Protestant loyalist areas, to commemorate William of Orange’s defeat of the Roman Catholic monarch King James at the Boyne in 1690.

The mosque imitation, constructed on a tall wooden pallet structure one month after anti-migrant unrest engulfed Belfast, was meant to be torched on Friday in front of large crowds. However, organizers stated on Facebook that it was burned a day early as police were preparing to take it down.

Source: Reuters

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