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Deadly forest fire in southern Spain

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Shafaqna English- A wildfire in southern Spain’s holiday hotspot of Almeria has claimed at least 11 lives, with 19 people reported missing. On Friday(10 Jul 2026), firefighters were still working to bring under control one of the most devastating blazes ever recorded in the nation.

Officials said that most of those who perished were likely foreigners who disregarded guidance to remain sheltered in place.

Antonio Sanz, who heads emergency management for the Andalusia region, said the flames spread with extreme speed through a forested area near the town of Los Gallardos in Almeria province, with the nearby hamlet of Bedar especially hard hit.

Source: Reuters

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