US House takes up daylight saving time proposal

Shafaqna English- According to a notice released on Thursday(9 Jul 2026), the U.S. House of Representatives is scheduled to hold a vote next week on legislation that would establish daylight saving time as a year-round standard.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee voted 48-1 in favor of the Sunshine Protection Act back in May. Although the U.S. Senate passed the measure unanimously in March 2022, the House did not advance it due to opposition. The version under consideration next week would permit states to choose not to participate.

Since the 1960s, nearly all parts of the United States have followed daylight saving time, advancing clocks by one hour during the summer half of the year.

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