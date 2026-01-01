Post-earthquake health threats in Venezuela

Shafaqna English- On Thursday(9 Jul 2026), the World Health Organization’s regional office for the Americas warned that the biggest health threats to the tens of thousands of survivors of Venezuela’s deadly earthquakes could come from disease outbreaks, inadequate sanitation, limited access to clean water, and interruptions in essential medical services.

In response to the June 24 earthquakes, Venezuela has established more than 80 shelters for the homeless, and the number of people displaced had grown to 17,907 by Thursday.

The head of the Pan American Health Organization, Jarbas Barbosa, warned reporters during a phone briefing that poor living conditions in the shelters may make numerous survivors especially susceptible to illness.

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