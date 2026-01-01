English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsAmericasFeatured 2Other Newsworld

Post-earthquake health threats in Venezuela

0

Shafaqna English- On Thursday(9 Jul 2026), the World Health Organization’s regional office for the Americas warned that the biggest health threats to the tens of thousands of survivors of Venezuela’s deadly earthquakes could come from disease outbreaks, inadequate sanitation, limited access to clean water, and interruptions in essential medical services.

In response to the June 24 earthquakes, Venezuela has established more than 80 shelters for the homeless, and the number of people displaced had grown to 17,907 by Thursday.

The head of the Pan American Health Organization, Jarbas Barbosa, warned reporters during a phone briefing that poor living conditions in the shelters may make numerous survivors especially susceptible to illness.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

US aid for Venezuela quake victims

asadian

Frustration with Venezuela’s government

asadian

Two people rescued from under rubble in Venezuela

asadian

Pope Leo prays for victims of Venezuela quake 

nasibeh yazdani

International aid teams enter Venezuela

asadian

Two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.