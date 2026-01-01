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Amnesty calls for war crimes probe into Israel’s wiping out of families in Lebanon

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Shafaqna English- Amnesty International called for a war crimes probe into Israel’s ‘wiping out’ of families in Lebanon.

Israeli attacks on Lebanon killed more than 4,300 people, according to Lebanese authorities, including more than 250 children.

Amnesty analysed three strikes on civilian homes between March 6 and 13, in which 24 civilians were killed, 12 of them children.

The London-based rights group accused Israel of “wiping out families” in those strikes and called for them to be treated as “war crimes”.

Sources:  New Arab

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