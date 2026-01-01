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UN: At least one million women lost access to vital humanitarian support

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Shafaqna English- At least one million women and girls have lost access to vital humanitarian support since January 2025 due to unprecedented aid cuts, UN Women said.
The warning comes in a new report, Beyond the Breaking Point, which finds that those providing essential services to women and girls are being forced to reduce or suspend programmes just as global humanitarian needs reach historic highs.

According to the latest figures, around 120 million women and girls worldwide now require humanitarian assistance and protection. Yet the local women’s organizations best placed to reach them are facing severe funding shortages, despite often operating in places where international agencies cannot.

Sources: News.un.org

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