Italian postal service aims for digital & cloud shift

Shafaqna English- The country has selected a surprising candidate to strengthen its technological capabilities and secure digital independence: the national postal system.

Poste Italiane, which distributes pensions via 12,600 branch offices that are as familiar in remote villages as the local church, is counting on its €13.5 billion ($15.4 billion) offer for Telecom Italia (TIM) to fast-track its move into digital, telecom, and cloud-based services.

The state owns a two-thirds stake in Poste, which started its digital transformation in the early 2000s by entering the electronic payments space. In the past decade, it has registered 30 million users — roughly 70% of the total — for Italy’s digital ID system, used to access public services online.

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