Japan calls capital back home

Shafaqna English- In a move that could send shockwaves through world markets, Japan is trying to bring its capital back home, which investors say may finally strengthen the yen and funnel money into the prime minister’s artificial intelligence projects.

A proposal was raised by Finance Minister Katayama on Friday(10 Jul 2026) to encourage the $1.8 trillion GPIF and other state pension funds to increase their exposure to domestic financial assets.

Her remarks caused an immediate jump in Japanese government bonds and pushed the yen up from near its lowest levels in decades, leading investors to think that a large influx of money that had moved overseas might soon come pouring back.

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