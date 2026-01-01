Fight for control of Europe’s biggest airline

Shafaqna English- On Friday(10 Jul 2026), Apollo Global Management, a U.S. investment firm, put forward a £5.7 billion ($7.7 billion) offer for easyJet, surpassing a competing bid from Castlelake and paving the way for a possible takeover contest for one of Europe’s largest airlines.

The board of easyJet confirmed it would support Apollo’s £7.15-a-share bid, withdrawing its earlier endorsement of Castlelake’s £6.90-a-share offer, which had been agreed in principle only days before.

Apollo’s offer, which needs to be finalized by early August, represents a bold effort to outflank Castlelake and take over the 30-year-old budget airline, whose stock price has fallen by half since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

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