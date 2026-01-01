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Technology takes center stage in World Cup disputes

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Shafaqna English- Gianni Infantino may have thought that bringing technology into the game would end the arguments over officiating, but the World Cup has quickly shattered that illusion.

Technology has been at the center of every significant controversy throughout the tournament, including the lengthy dispute over Folarin Balogun’s red card, which even involved U.S. President Donald Trump.

The criticisms directed at the technology have included accusations of overstepping boundaries and inconsistent application, along with full-blown conspiracy claims that VAR was being deliberately used to influence match results in favour of particular teams or players.

Source: Reuters

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