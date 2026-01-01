Belgium eye upset over Spain

Shafaqna English- Ahead of their World Cup quarter-final against Spain on Friday(10 Jul 2026), Belgium are leaning into their underdog tag, with coach Rudi Garcia expressing confidence that they have the attacking capabilities and self-belief to cause an upset against the European title-holders.

Spain came into the tournament as one of the front-runners, and despite a sluggish beginning, they rediscovered their confidence with a commanding 3-0 victory over Austria in the round of 32.

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente took a philosophical tone during his pre-game media briefing, referencing the Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius, whereas Garcia relied more heavily on analytics and squad organization.

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