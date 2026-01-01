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Norway’s “rowing” celebration at World Cup

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Shafaqna English- Norway’s famous “rowing” celebration has become one of the biggest viral hits of the World Cup in North America, but fans in Oslo may need to bring their raincoats on Saturday(11 Jul 2026) if the predicted heavy rain arrives, as their team takes on England in the quarter-finals.

Throughout the tournament, Norway’s five matches have seen massive outdoor crowds, with fans packing city streets and squares to rally behind their side and celebrate, as the nation competes in its first men’s World Cup since 1998.

Source: Reuters

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