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EU proposes a new sanctions regime targeting migrant smuggling

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Shafaqna English- The European Commission and the EU’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, proposed that the EU freeze assets and impose travel bans on individuals and entities linked to serious criminal networks operating outside the Union.

President Ursula von der Leyen presented the initiative as part of a broader effort to stop smugglers from profiting from dangerous journeys. “We all have a common goal. To drive them out of business. And to save the lives of thousands of people who dream of a better life.” While also using migration control rhetoric: “We in Europe must be the ones to decide who comes to us and in what circumstances.”

Sources: Info Migrants

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