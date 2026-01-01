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WHO: Sudan’s cholera outbreak may worsen due to war

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Shafaqna English-The World Health Organization warned that a cholera outbreak in Sudan could get worse due to war, displacement and the onset of the rainy season.

The cholera outbreak declared on June 27, which has killed at least 114 people and infected more than 1,300 others, is spreading across several Sudanese states, particularly in ‌Darfur and Kordofan, where ‌access for aid and ​health care ‌workers remains ⁠severely ​constrained, the ⁠WHO said.

“Cholera is back,” the WHO representative in Sudan, Shible Sahbani, told reporters in Geneva via video link from Libya. “There is a case fatality rate of 13.7 percent, which is extremely high, and of course, the rainy season is ⁠expected to worsen the situation,” Sahbani added.

Sources: Arab News

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