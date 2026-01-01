Replica of mosque set alight in Northern Ireland

Shafaqna English- A replica of a mosque was set ablaze at a bonfire in a pro-British town near Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Bonfires are lit across the British region, mainly in Protestant “loyalist” neighbourhoods, on the eve of 12 July commemorations of William of Orange’s victory over the Roman Catholic King James at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.

The replica mosque on a tall structure of wooden pallets, erected a month after anti-migrant violence swept Belfast, was due to be set alight in front of large crowds on Friday but was lit a day early as police were preparing to remove it, organisers said on Facebook.

“Had the bonfire not been lit, police would have secured the site and removed the offending material and seized it as evidence. Hate crime has no place in our society and will not be tolerated,” Police Chief Superintendent Norman Haslett said in a statement.

A 56-year-old man charged with incitement to hatred is due to appear in court on Friday.