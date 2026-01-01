Srebrenica genocide: 31 years on, over 1,000 victims still missing 

Shafaqna English-Thirty-one years after the Srebrenica genocide, the remains of more than 1,000 victims are still missing.

Over the years, forensic teams have often recovered bones belonging to the same victim from multiple mass graves, prolonging the identification process.

The Srebrenica genocide remains the largest atrocity in Europe to be legally recognized as genocide since World War II.

Following the end of the war, authorities launched extensive searches for missing persons throughout Bosnia and Herzegovina.

To date, the remains of Srebrenica victims have been recovered from 150 locations, including 77 mass graves.

Recovered remains undergo DNA analysis and forensic examination before being identified and returned to their families.

Identified victims are buried each year on July 11 during a collective funeral ceremony at the Potocari Memorial Cemetery.

So far, 6,772 genocide victims have been laid to rest at the memorial cemetery, while another 250 have been buried in local cemeteries at the request of their families.

Despite more than three decades of investigations, the remains of over 1,000 victims have yet to be found.