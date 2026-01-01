Scaloni: Messi is still the best in the world

Shafaqna English- Argentina’s head coach Scaloni said on Friday(10 Jul 2026) that Messi’s physical state at 39 does not surprise him, and he reaffirmed that, in his opinion, the skipper will retain his status as the world’s top player for as long as he wishes to keep playing.

Messi has played a pivotal role in Argentina’s World Cup run, netting eight goals – level with France’s Kylian Mbappe – and inspiring a thrilling 3–2 comeback win over Egypt in the last 16, where his side recovered from a deficit.

www.shafaqna.com