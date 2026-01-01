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Jorge Jesus named as Portugal’s new manager

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Shafaqna English- Portugal announced the appointment of Jorge Jesus as their new manager on Friday(10 Jul 2026), days after Roberto Martinez resigned in the wake of their World Cup exit to Spain.

Roberto Martinez said he was stepping down from his role after Portugal’s 1–0 loss to Spain in the round of 16, noting that his contract had run its course after that match.

The 71-year-old Jorge Jesus has spent most of his managerial career in Portugal, having previously coached both Benfica and Sporting.

Jesus’s last job was in charge of Al-Nassr, leading them to the Saudi Pro League championship during the 2025–26 campaign.

Source: Reuters

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