Argentina defender defended refereeing

Shafaqna English- Argentina’s Lisandro Martinez rejected the refereeing debate on Friday(10 Jul 2026), claiming the officials had been outstanding, after Egypt had raised objections over the officiating in their dramatic 3–2 round-of-16 defeat.

Argentina came back from 2–0 down in the dying 11 minutes to snatch a win against Egypt and book their spot in the quarter-finals.

Nonetheless, Egypt’s FA voiced their displeasure with the VAR system, especially after Mostafa Zico’s 62nd-minute strike was ruled out – a goal that would have made it 2–0 for the North African side.

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