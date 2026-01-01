Al-Aqsa Mosque: More than 70,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 10 July 2026

Shafaqna English- More than 70,000 worshipers performed the Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Occupied Jerusalem despite Israeli restrictions.

Hundreds of worshipers from Occupied Jerusalem’s Old City and Palestinian communities inside Israel gathered to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque and its courtyards.

Israeli forces checked the identification documents of those arriving and imposed restrictions, turning back dozens of young men while allowing elderly worshipers to enter only after stringent security procedures.

Palestinian activists and Jerusalem-based organizations renewed calls for mass mobilization and a strong presence at Al-Aqsa Mosque, urging people to travel to the site and maintain a continuous presence in its courtyards amid escalating settler threats and plans by extremist groups to impose new conditions aimed at expanding Israeli control over the site.

Jerusalem organizations also issued broad appeals urging the public to increase their presence and actively participate in Friday prayer to protect the Mosque, defend its Islamic and Arab identity, and prevent attempts to alter its status.

According to the Palestine Information Center “Mu’ta,” more than 8,900 Israeli settlers stormed the Aqsa Mosque compound during June. The center also documented 20 incidents of desecration of the holy site and two expulsion orders issued against Palestinian worshipers and individuals maintaining a regular presence at the site.

The renewed appeals emphasized the need for large-scale mobilization, travel to Aqsa Mosque, and steadfast presence in its courtyards as settler activity and plans by extremist groups continue to intensify.

The public campaign was directed mainly at Palestinians in Occupied Jerusalem and inside Israel, as well as Palestinians from the occupied West Bank who can access the holy city, to reinforce a continuous presence at the Mosque.

According to the organizers, these appeals are intended to reaffirm the Islamic character of the entire Aqsa compound in the face of Israeli efforts to erase Jerusalem’s historical and cultural landmarks and reshape the city’s historical narrative

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

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