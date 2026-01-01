Apple and OpenAI’s legal battle

Shafaqna English- Apple filed a lawsuit on Friday(10 Jul 2026) against OpenAI and two ex-employees, accusing them of misusing its trade secrets to aid the ChatGPT-maker’s entry into consumer hardware – a major escalation in the already strained relations between the two companies.

Apple’s legal filing claims OpenAI orchestrated a systematic effort to seize and exploit its confidential information, using former employees, recruiting channels, and supplier relationships to fast‑track its push into the consumer hardware business.

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