US food giant alerts over higher raw material prices

Shafaqna English- On Thursday(9 Jul 2026), PepsiCo cautioned that raw material expenses would rise in the latter half of the year, even as the snacks-and-drinks giant ramps up investment and cuts prices to win over budget-minded shoppers.

PepsiCo’s stock fell roughly 5% and looked set for its steepest daily drop since April 2025, after the firm left its outlook unchanged and announced a 2% sales decline in its North American foods division.

The results from PepsiCo lay bare the difficulties confronting American food-packaging firms, which are now slashing prices and pouring money into product reworking and healthier lines to cope with changing buyer habits and the spread of GLP-1 slimming drugs.

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