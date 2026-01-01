[Video] Shia contributions to Human Rights

Shafaqna English- SICM Mahfil Ali comemmorates the death anniversary of Imam Zaynul Abideen (AS); welcoming Professor Ayatollah Mohsen Kadivar to discuss Imam Zaynul Abideen’s (AS) work: “Shia Contributions to Human Rights: Revisiting the Legacy of Ahl al-Bayt (AS) on Huquq al-Nas“ on Friday 10 July 2026.

Speake:

Ayatollah Mohsen Kadivar is a research professor of Islamic Studies at the Department of Religious Studies. He has been at Duke since 2009. His primary interests span both classical and modern Islamic thought. His work is at the intersections of “Islamic Studies”, and the contemporary “History of Thought.”

Kadivar’s research and teachings (undergrad and grad) include Qur’anic Studies, and the Tradition of the Prophet; Islamic mysticism (Sufism) and Islamic ethics; Islamic philosophy and comparative medieval philosophy; Islamic theology (kalam), and comparative religious studies; Islamic jurisprudence (fiqh), and the principles of Islamic jurisprudence (usul al-fiqh); Islam and politics, Islam and modernity, Islam and human rights, and Islam and Feminism; philosophy of religion, Islam and the meaning of life, the problem of evil, and religion and science; and History of Muslims in colonial and post-colonial eras.

Kadivar is an international public intellectual. The author of thirty books and dozens of scholarly articles in Persian, some of his books and articles have been translated into English, Arabic, and German, and a few of his articles have been translated into French, Turkish, Indonesian, Bosnian, and Kurdish.

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