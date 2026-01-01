Indonesia launches first D-8 Halal Expo to drive $500B trade ambition

Shafaqna English- Indonesia has launched the inaugural D-8 Halal Expo Indonesia, aiming to strengthen halal trade, investment, and cross-border cooperation among D-8 member states as the bloc targets US$500 billion in intra-D-8 trade by 2030, according to Antara News.

Held in Jakarta from July 8–12, the expo brings together businesses, investors, policymakers, and industry leaders under the theme “Strengthening D-8 Halal Economy Through International Collaboration.” The event showcases sectors including halal food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, fashion, tourism, finance, and digital services, while featuring business matchmaking, trade exhibitions, and policy discussions.

Indonesian Deputy Foreign Minister Anis Matta said the initiative reflects Indonesia’s commitment, as the current D-8 chair, to deepen economic integration with the Islamic world through the halal economy. D-8 Secretary-General Sohail Mahmood described the expo as a catalyst for expanding private-sector collaboration, investment, research, and halal value chains across member countries.

The event has attracted participants from D-8 nations as well as several international markets. Indonesia also views the expo as a step toward realizing President Prabowo Subianto’s vision of positioning the country as a leading global halal economy hub while strengthening international business partnerships and trade opportunities.

Source: Antara News

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