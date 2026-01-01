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Bangladesh eyes global halal growth at D-8 Expo

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Shafaqna English- Bangladesh is expanding its presence in the global halal economy by participating in the inaugural D-8 Halal Expo Indonesia, where 22 companies and institutions are showcasing their products and seeking new trade and investment opportunities, according to TBS News.

Around 40 Bangladeshi business representatives joined the five-day D-8 Halal Expo in Jakarta, with participation coordinated by the Indonesian Embassy in Dhaka and the Indonesia-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI). The event, organized under Indonesia’s D-8 chairmanship, aims to strengthen halal trade, investment, and economic cooperation among member states.

The Bangladesh Pavilion highlights the country’s export capabilities and serves as a platform to connect local manufacturers with Indonesian and international partners. During the expo, Indonesian Ambassador Listyowati met with Bangladeshi exhibitors to promote business matchmaking and explore opportunities for stronger bilateral trade and investment.

Major Bangladeshi companies, including Meghna Group of Industries, PRAN-RFL Group, Akij Food & Beverages, and ILLYEEN, are presenting halal products as Bangladesh seeks to secure a larger share of the rapidly expanding global halal market through closer cooperation within the D-8 economic bloc.

Source: TBS News

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