Shafaqna English- Afghanistan’s population reached 37.2 million in the solar year 1405, according to country’s General Statistics and Information Authority (GSIA).

The latest estimate shows that men account for 51% of the population, while women make up 49 %.

According to GSIA, around 70 % of Afghanistan’s population — nearly 26 million people — live in rural areas. About 26%, or 9.8 million people, reside in urban areas, while the remaining 4 percent, or 1.5 million people, are nomads.

Sources: Ariana news

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