AI’s growing environmental cost sparks calls for smarter, greener innovation

Shafaqna English- Artificial intelligence is placing mounting pressure on global energy and water resources as data center demand accelerates, prompting growing concerns over climate emissions and local environmental impacts. However, experts say AI also has the potential to become a powerful tool for improving energy efficiency, water management, and climate resilience, according to Health Policy Watch.

At the AI for Good Summit in Geneva, experts warned that the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure is driving a sharp rise in electricity and water consumption. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global data center electricity use is expected to nearly double to 950 terawatt-hours by 2030, up from 485 terawatt-hours in 2025, with AI workloads fueling much of the increase.

Large AI data centers are also placing growing strain on local water supplies. A typical 100-megawatt hyperscale facility can consume up to 2.5 billion liters of water annually, intensifying concerns in water-stressed regions and increasing pressure on public utilities.

Industry experts highlighted additional challenges, including greater reliance on fossil fuel-based power generation, air pollution from backup diesel generators, and limited transparency around new data center developments.

To reduce AI’s environmental footprint, technology companies are developing more efficient cooling systems, optimizing AI models to cut computing requirements, and designing processors that consume less energy. Research presented at the summit showed that combining smaller AI models with optimized algorithms can reduce energy consumption by up to 90% for many specialized applications.

Despite its growing resource demands, experts emphasized that AI can also play a critical role in tackling environmental challenges by improving renewable energy forecasting, detecting water leaks, optimizing irrigation systems, and supporting climate adaptation. The IEA estimates AI-driven solutions could help reduce global greenhouse gas emissions by up to 1.4 gigatons by 2035, provided the technology is deployed efficiently and responsibly.

Source: Health Policy Watch

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