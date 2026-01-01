Healthy habits linked to lower anxiety among college students

Shafaqna English- A new study has found that college students who exercise regularly, maintain healthy eating habits, and follow balanced daily routines are less likely to experience anxiety, highlighting the importance of lifestyle-based approaches to mental well-being, according to PsyPost.

Researchers from Silpakorn University surveyed 498 college students from three universities in Fujian, China to examine how physical activity, diet, and lifestyle habits influence anxiety levels.

The findings, published in Frontiers in Psychology, showed that regular physical activity had the strongest association with lower anxiety, accounting for nearly 37% of the overall effect. Healthy dietary habits and positive lifestyle behaviors—such as adequate sleep, consistent daily routines, and balanced nutrition—each contributed an additional 24.9% to reducing anxiety.

The researchers suggest that exercise improves brain function and reduces inflammation, while nutritious diets support the production of mood-regulating neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine. Regular sleep and structured daily routines also help regulate the body’s biological clock and improve resilience to stress.

The authors noted that many students prefer self-management over professional mental health treatment due to cost or mild symptoms, making affordable lifestyle interventions particularly valuable. However, they cautioned that the study cannot establish cause-and-effect relationships because it was observational and focused only on first- and second-year university students.

Source: PsyPost

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