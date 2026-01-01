Over 1,000 Srebrenica genocide victims remain missing after 31 years

Shafaqna English- More than 1,000 victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide are still missing, as over 8,300 Bosniaks were killed after Bosnian Serb forces overran the UN-designated safe area on July 11.

On July 11, 1995, Bosnian Serb forces led by convicted war criminal Ratko Mladic overran the UN-declared “safe area” of Srebrenica during the final stages of the Bosnian War.

Following the town’s capture, thousands of Bosniak civilians sought refuge at the UN base in Potocari, but those who reached the base were later handed over to Bosnian Serb forces.

While women and children were allowed to pass into Bosniak-controlled territory, men and boys were systematically separated and executed in forests, warehouses, factories, and other locations. At least 8,372 Bosniak men and boys were killed.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi

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