South Korean chipmaker’s shares surged on Nasdaq

Shafaqna English- Following a $26.5 billion share offering, SK Hynix’s shares traded in the U.S. climbed 14% on their first day of trading on the Nasdaq. This serves as yet another sign that investor appetite for semiconductor stocks has not faded, even after a recent decline from an extraordinary upward trend.

SK Hynix is the latest firm to ride a surge of investor interest in companies viewed as capturing major gains from the AI boom, which has spurred capital spending totaling hundreds of billions of dollars.

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