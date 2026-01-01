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Investors’ disregard for US-Iran tensions

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Shafaqna English- Equity markets moved higher while crude prices edged lower, as investors maintained their excitement about artificial intelligence and paid no attention to the continuing disagreements between the United States and Iran.

On Friday(10 Jul 2026), all three of America’s main stock indexes closed the trading day in positive territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 0.29%, the S&P 500 rose 0.42%, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.29%. The MSCI world stock index, a measure of equities across the globe, showed a gain of 0.4% at its latest reading.

Source: Reuters

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