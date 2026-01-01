Trust crisis in USDA’s data

Shafaqna English- On Thursday(9 Jul 2026), the U.S. Department of Agriculture(USDA) sharply revised down its reported figures for beef export sales, raising new worries about the reliability of its data following staff cuts carried out as part of the Trump administration’s overhaul of the federal government.

The USDA stated that U.S. beef exporters sold a net 12,064 metric tons to foreign customers in late June, a figure that represents a 90% drop from the amount it originally reported a week ago. Most traders had viewed the USDA’s preliminary report as unreliable and largely disregarded it.

Confidence in USDA’s reports has been eroded among traders, analysts, and farmers in the wake of significant staff reductions and after the agency’s substantial underestimation of corn acreage last year.

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