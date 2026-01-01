Another power outage in Cuba

Shafaqna English- On Friday(10 Jul 2026), Cuba’s national power grid went down for the second time this week and the fourth occasion so far this year, as the U.S. oil embargo has severely weakened the island’s already outdated electricity generation infrastructure.

Energy Minister Vicente de la O Levy posted on social media that authorities are making efforts to restore the National Electric Power System, describing it as a complex challenge amid the daily difficulties the country encounters.

Prior to Friday’s collapse, large portions of Cuba, including Santiago de Cuba, had remained without power because of acute fuel shortages, after Monday’s nationwide outage had cut electricity to all 10 million residents of the island. By late Tuesday, officials had restored power to the majority of the grid following that earlier blackout.

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