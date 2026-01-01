Evacuation of new villages in Almeria

Shafaqna English- The emergency services chief announced that on Saturday(11 Jul 2026), firefighters in southeastern Spain’s Almeria province will commence operations to contain one of the most fatal wildfires the country has ever seen, though overnight, extra villages were cleared out as a safety precaution.

Fueled by strong winds, the fire advanced quickly on Friday(10 Jul 2026), trapping individuals who were attempting to escape. All twelve bodies recovered near the wooded area of Bedar, north of Los Gallardos where the blaze originated, have undergone post-mortem examinations; however, the identities of the deceased remain unconfirmed.

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