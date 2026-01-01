Armagh Church leaders denounce mosque hate display

Shafaqna English- The Catholic and Church of Ireland Archbishops of Armagh have said the placing of a replica mosque on a bonfire is grossly offensive.

The Catholic Archbishop of Armagh, Archbishop Eamon Martin, and the Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh, Archbishop John McDowell, have issued a joint statement condemning the placement of a replica mosque atop a bonfire, describing the act as “grossly offensive” and warning that it risks inflaming tensions in the wake of recent unrest in Northern Ireland.

Sources: Vatican News

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