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Gaza hospitals face power cuts

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Shafaqna English- The power crisis in Gaza is most acutely felt in hospitals, which have been severely weakened by Israeli attacks.

Israel’s genocide has already caused immense damage to Gaza’s healthcare sector, with Israeli bombing since October 7, 2023 destroying 38 hospitals and 96 primary healthcare centres or rendering them inoperable.

Bombing has almost completely decimated Gaza’s national grid, with about 90 percent of power lines destroyed, forcing hospitals to rely on generators for power.

Sources: Aljazeera

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