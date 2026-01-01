South Africa World Cup 2026 midfielder loses his life

Shafaqna English- The sports ministry of South Africa announced on Saturday(11 Jul 2026) that Jayden Adams, an international midfielder who played in every one of his team’s group-stage matches at the 2026 World Cup, has died. No explanation for his death was provided.

At age 25, Adams was in the starting lineup for the Group A clashes with Mexico and the Czech Republic. He then came off the bench during the 1–0 win against South Korea, which gave the side its first-ever qualification for the knockout stages, where they were subsequently eliminated by Canada.

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