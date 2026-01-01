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Broken nose, overlooked injury in soccer

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Shafaqna English- Midair collisions between footballers don’t always lead to concussions, ligament tears, or ankle sprains. A nasal fracture—accompanied by bleeding, a few minutes of sideline medical attention, perhaps a mask, and an immediate comeback—can become the injury that persists, making it hard for the athlete to breathe long after the game ends.

Dr. Farhad Ardesh, a Beverly Hills-based facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon, says this danger is still one of the most overlooked aspects of the sport.

Source: Reuters

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