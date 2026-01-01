Defeat in Miami, celebration in Oslo

Shafaqna English- Although the pain of losing to England was clearly felt, thousands of Norwegian supporters took to the streets of Oslo in the early Sunday(12 Jul 2026) morning hours, turning their final World Cup night into a celebration of a remarkable tournament journey.

With the clock showing 2 a.m. back home, following a gallant 2-1 extra-time loss to England in Miami’s quarter-final, Norwegian supporters in red, white and blue converged on the Royal Palace from across Oslo for one final “Viking row,” the thunderous tradition that had endeared them to fans worldwide.

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